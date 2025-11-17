Vernon News

Two men accused of trafficking untraceable 3D-printed guns

Accused of trafficking guns

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

Charges have been laid against two men accused of trafficking untraceable ghost guns out of rural properties between Kamloops and Vernon.

In the summer of 2023, police executed search warrants at a Monte Lake campground and a rural property in Falkland. The raids were part of an investigation started by provincial police in Quebec aimed at curbing the spread of 3D-printed guns.

Police said they seized several firearms, 3D-printed firearm components and 3D printers from an RV in Monte Lake. At the Falkland property, they said they found a 3D-printed Glock-style semi-automatic pistol.

Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, B.C.’s integrated anti-gang police agency, said police in Quebec were investigating a business that sent 11 gun parts to an address in the Falkland area.

Further details of the case cannot be reported under a court-ordered publication ban.

“This investigation demonstrates the growing concern around 3D-printed firearms and the importance of collaboration between police agencies across Canada,” Sangha said.

“The illegal manufacturing and sale of firearms pose a serious threat to public safety, and CFSEU-BC remains committed to holding those individuals accountable.”

Charges were laid on Nov. 7 against Robert Daniel Lansall and Scott Louis Peters. Both men are accused of trafficking firearms between March 14, 2022, and June 20, 2023, the day of the raids.

Lansall is also charged individually with weapons manufacturing and unauthorized possession of a firearm, the latter charge relating to two long guns seized by police from the Monte Lake RV. Peters is charged individually with possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

This is not the first time police have disrupted an alleged ghost gun manufacturing operation in the area. Adrian Picketts-Yoxall is serving a 3.5-year prison sentence after Mounties uncovered a 3D-printed gun lab in his home near Sun Peaks.

Lansall and Peters were granted bail following a hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Nov. 13. They are due back in court on Dec. 11.