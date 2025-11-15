Vernon News

Vernon Vipers play the Brooks Bandits tonight at 7 p.m., hope to end losing skid

Vipers lose in overtime

Photo: File photo Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers hope to end their losing skid tonight when they visit the Brooks Bandits.

The Snakes have lost their last six games for a record of 3-9-4-0.

Friday night, the Vipers battled the Spruce Grove Saints into overtime, only to lose in the extra frame.

Leon Bussmann, from Germany, joined the Vipers earlier this week and scored a single marker in the third to for overtime.

Tonight the BCHL Vipers, continue their road swing in Alberta for a 7 p.m. match against the Bandits who have gone 5-5 in their last 10 outings.

The Vipers will return to Kal Tire Place Nov. 21 when they face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.