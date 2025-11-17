Vernon News

Spallumcheen's Caravan Farm Theatre presents A Midwinter Night’s Dream

Winter magic at Caravan

Photo: Caravan Farm Theatre Something magical is happening at Spallumcheen's Caravan Farm Theatre.

Something magical is happening at Spallumcheen's Caravan Farm Theatre.

In A Midwinter Night’s Dream it’s not just the troupe of actors who step in to the woods for an encounter with royal fairies - it is everyone in attendance.

“We are dialling up the magic,” says Estelle Shook, artistic director. “Our audiences love to be immersed, and this year we are transporting our spectators to a woodland world of magic and mystery.”

Likened by some audience members as walking through the wardrobe to the land of Narnia, Caravan’s Winter Sleigh Ride Show is now in its 37th year and a beloved Okanagan holiday tradition.

First, there’s the “all-star cast,” behind the townsfolk characters we may recognize from our own lives, and there’s the mischievous fairies, led by a king and queen (played by Colin Heath and Laara Sadiq) who are both “divas.”

“They’re so over the top, so grand and perpetually fighting, which has real implications: throwing the seasons out of whack such that flowers madly bloom in midwinter,” says Shook. “They are joined by Ryan Beil (Richard the Third), Lili Beaudoin and Ruaridh MacDonald (The Nutcracker) as well as Randi Helmers and Natércia Napoleao. They’re all such wonderfully inventive performers and there will be nonstop fun throughout.”

Next, are the set and costumes. Caravan’s design team has built an “old Hollywood sound stage” look that begins in the gazebo and builds as audiences go deeper into the woods.

“It’s the most luscious, saturated, technicolour world,” says Shook. “We have a really amazing design team and they’ve created a truly stunning visual experience.”

And then there is the music. Composer-performer Evalyn Parry has created a score that enhances the musical dimension of the show.

“She’s created an old-time Hollywood musical - rich harmonies and soaring melodies that evoke old fashioned holiday carols as well as the musical traditions of the '40s and '50s,” said Shook.

“Everyone always describes Caravan Farm Theatre shows as magical, especially the Winter Sleigh Ride Shows — but this is magic on magic.”

This year’s production runs Dec. 2 to Jan. 5

To buy tickets and learn more, click here.