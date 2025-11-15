Vernon News

More than 130 vendors at the 24th annual Vernon Presents a Festival of Crafts and Gifts show

Still time to shop

Photo: Darren Handschuh The 24th annual Vernon Presents a Festival of Crafts and Gifts show is taking place until 4 p.m. at Kal Tire Place South.

There is still time to go shopping for some unique Christmas gifts in Vernon.

Organizer Tanya Riznek said there are more than 130 vendors with thousands of items for sale.

“The best thing about this show is there is something for everybody,” Riznek said, adding there is everything from custom-made knives to homemade baking to a bevy of Christmas ornaments and everything in between.

“The vendors work really hard and there is actually something for everybody here,” she said. “Come here and see what these vendors have to offer.”

There is a $4 admission with kids 12 and under getting in for free.