Vernon News

George Meeres played big role in Vernon's history

Vernon's photographer

Photo: Vernon Museum One of Meeres’ most celebrated images, this 1950s view of Kalamalka Lake is shown with the original photograph on the left and the hand-tinted version on the right.

George Albert Meeres played a significant role in the artistic and photographic history of Vernon. Born in Grimsby, England, in 1878, Meeres made his way to Canada in 1906 after a failed romance prompted a fresh start.

By 1910, he had purchased a photo studio in Russell, Manitoba, which he ran alongside his business partner, Arthur Lawrence. His journey then took him to Nelson, where he acquired the Campbell Art Gallery and rebranded it as George A. Meeres, Photographer.

After a brief period in Grindrod, Meeres settled in Vernon, opening Meeres’ Photographic & Art Studio on 30th Avenue in 1940.

Even before establishing his Vernon studio, Meeres was making connections in the local arts scene. In March 1939, an exhibition featuring artwork from several Okanagan residents included a small sketch by Meeres entitled A Prairie Town. The Vernon News praised it for its “preponderance of sky, soft colours, and hazy atmosphere,” calling it the “loveliest thing” on display.

Meeres’ studio on 30th Avenue combined professional and personal spaces. The ground floor housed the studio, while the basement contained living quarters, dark rooms and the furnace, which he personally tended. Known for his meticulous nature, Meeres often worked fourteen-hour days.

One of the most remarkable aspects of his photography was his skill in hand-tinting images. Mabel Wigg and her daughter, Gladys, worked with him for several years, often assisting with this painstaking process. Tinting an 8x10 photograph could take up to an hour and was done on sepia-toned prints. While records do not specify the exact materials Meeres used, it is likely he preferred watercolours, given his artistic background. He also frequently added pencil-drawn borders on the mats surrounding his photographs.

Beyond photography and artwork, Meeres was an organist at All Saints Anglican Church and an avid lawn bowler. He was also celebrated for his lively sense of humour. His Vernon studio remained a fixture of the community until 1968. Meeres passed away in 1972 at the age of 94.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.