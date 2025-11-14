Vernon News

Vernon Vipers visit the Spruce Grove Saints tonight

Vipers on the road

Photo: File photo Vernon Vipers logo

The Vernon Vipers are back on the road tonight, making their first-ever visit to Thompson Family Arena as they square off with the Spruce Grove Saints.

Vernon (3-9-3-0) comes in looking to halt a five-game slide, a stretch that includes a tight 3-2 setback to these same Saints last Friday at Kal Tire Place. In that one, Dmitrii Kubantsev and Sam Charko supplied the offence, while Oliver Kanat turned aside 31 of 34 shots in a strong performance.

Spruce Grove (9-7-0-0) sits third in the Interior East Division and has also hit a bit of turbulence, dropping back-to-back games after their win in Vernon. They fell 5-3 to West Kelowna on Saturday and 5-3 again to Salmon Arm on Sunday. The Saints have been solid at home, though, posting a 4-2 record at Thompson Family Arena.

Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season, with both sides looking to get back in the win column.

Vipers score a new forward

The Vernon Vipers are pleased to announce the addition of 2006-born forward Leon Bußmann (Bussmann) for the remainder of the season.

“Leon’s addition to our lineup gives us an added boost in all aspects of the game,” says Vipers GM and Head Coach Matt Cooke. “Leon has played games in the top German League, the DEL, and knows what it takes to compete. We fully expect him to make the adjustment to Canada quickly and we are excited about his offensive upside.”

The Starnberg, Germany product stands 6’0” and 185 pounds. He spent the first part of this season with Iserlohner EC U20, where he recorded an impressive 25 points in 18 games.

“I’m really hyped to be joining the Vernon Vipers,” says Bussmann. “It’s a great organization with a winning culture and awesome fans. I can’t wait to hit the ice with the boys, work hard every day, and do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Bussmann is expected to make his Vipers debut tonight when Vernon takes on the Spruce Grove Saints.