Vernon Caetani Centre hosting pair of events

Photo: Contributed Vernon's Caetani Centre will be hosting numerous workshops in December.

Vernon's Caetani Centre is hosting a pair of events before the holiday season.

On Friday Dec, 5, the centre is hosting a literary talent day. From 12-4 p.m., the museum, gift shop and open studios will be available to view, with evening reading sessions beginning at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Writers will be reading short excerpts from their poetry, memoir, fiction or non-fiction works. A pop-up bookshop, Rose Moon Books, will also be at the centre. The Vernon indie bookshop on wheels has a selection of written and illustrated mostly Canadian books, including bestsellers, classics, Indigenous, French and more.

Admission to the readings is by donations, and refreshments are offered by donation.

There will also be handmade gift workshops on Dec. 13. The workshop includes either a yule card watercolour painting workshop or a make-your-own booklet.

The yule card painting takes place 10 a.m to noon and is $15 per person, while the make-your-own booklet workshop is $25 per person. All materials are provided.

Pre-registration is available by contacting the Caetani Centre at [email protected].