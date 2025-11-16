Vernon News

Annual Vernon Santa’s Elk’s Christmas Toy Breakfast trades toys for free pancake breakfast

Photo: File photo The Vernon Elk's Lodge No. 45 is once again putting on its Santa’s Elk’s Christmas Toy Breakfast Nov. 26.

It's a win-win for everyone - children get a Christmas present and donors get a free breakfast.

Held in conjunction with the Salvation Army, the breakfast goes from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Elks Hall, 3103-30th St.

And to get a free pancake breakfast, all one has to do is bring an unwrapped Christmas toy that the Salvation Army will distribute to local less fortunate families.

“Let's bring a smile to some sweet faces for Christmas this year,” said a release from organizers.

The idea is to work with the Salvation Army to supply Christmas toys to less fortunate families who could not afford presents for their children.

The event is headed up by Monica Tracey, a local member of the Vernon community, who also came up with the title of the much-needed fundraiser.

“Everyone who comes to the event and brings an unwrapped toy will receive a free pancake breakfast,” the release said. “Guests can sit down to eat and watch our live entertainment, or take a to-go bag with coffee upon request."

Musical entertainment this year includes Marv Machura, Gail Dawn Basnett, Seton Senior High Honour Choir, Sylvain Lee, Monica Tracey and other local talent.

Sniper, the Vernon Vipers mascot, will also be on hand.

And of course, the big man himself will be there, posing for Santa pictures.

Coffee and muffins are being supplied by Tim Horton’s.

There will also be a Salvation Army Kettle on site for people to donate money.

Last year’s third annual breakfast collected more than 200 toys for children.

Email [email protected] for more information or to reserve a table for you, your office, family or friends.