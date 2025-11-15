Vernon News

‘Worst experience of my life’: Vernon woman says missed medical follow-up claimed the life of her father

Missed follow-up was fatal

Photo: Contributed Percy MacNiven died at 72, after a local surgeon forgot to enter his information to get a follow-up colonoscopy exam

A Vernon woman is speaking out after a missed medical follow-up from a local surgeon she believes led to her father’s death.

In May 2023, Percy MacNiven underwent a colonoscopy that identified and removed several polyps. The post-procedure notes indicated his doctor would follow up within six weeks about removing a larger polyp near his liver.

“The way it was written on the paper made it seem routine,” said daughter Lynn Carswell. “It didn’t sound urgent, so my dad just put a pin in it.”

No one contacted the family and MacNiven forgot about the issue.

Two years later, in early 2025, the 72-year-old began experiencing a burning pain in his stomach. His family doctor repeatedly told him it was likely an ulcer, said Carswell, though she urged him to push for answers because both his parents had cancer.

An MRI and CT scan were ordered, but not urgently. Months passed, and the pain grew unbearable for MacNiven.

Just before Thanksgiving in 2025, MacNiven was rushed to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“When I saw him, he was tiny and frail. I knew something was really wrong,” said Carswell.

At the ER, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. A doctor asked why he had missed his follow-up colonoscopy, a question that stunned the family.

“We didn’t know anything about a follow-up,” said Carswell. "We had no idea."

At home, she went through old paperwork and found the original note stating that his surgeon would phone with an appointment. That call never came.

MacNiven died two weeks later.

“We did palliative care at home. We tried MAID, but there wasn’t enough time,” Carswell said, adding that all they could do was keep him comfortable, as he was unable to walk near the end of his life.

A week after he died, the surgeon phoned Carswell, admitting he had made a mistake.

“He said he didn’t know what happened, that something must have distracted him after surgery, and the information never got entered into the system,” she said. “I told him I understand people are human, but this mistake cost us our dad and my mom’s best friend of 40 years.”

Carswell said her mother has suffered the most.

“It wasn’t just the surgeon. It was kind of an all-around medical-system failure, including my dad’s family doctor. Navigating it as a family was extremely difficult.”

She believes her father would have followed up after his colonoscopy had he understood the urgency.

“Because he didn’t know, he didn’t do anything, and he completely forgot about it," Carswell said, who added that the surgeon is now reviewing more than 4,000 patient files to ensure no other follow-ups were missed.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support the family.

“Now it’s on me and my brother to be the financial stability for our mom,” said Carswell.

Carswell is now urging others to be proactive with their health care.

“My parents really put their faith in the medical system, and it failed them,” she said. “I know how hard it is for people who don’t have a family doctor, and when they finally get one, they’re ecstatic. But more people need to advocate for themselves and ask questions.”

“I don’t want this to happen to another family. It was the worst experience I’ve ever been through, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”