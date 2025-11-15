Vernon News

Indie-rock band Sloan to play the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Monday

The indie-rock band Sloan is coming to Vernon.

The JUNO and multiple East Coast Music Award-winning band will perform at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. Monday Nov. 17.

The show is part of Sloan's cross-Canada “A Tour de Force.”

Their new album “Based on the Best Seller” dropped on June 16.

Formed in January 1991, Sloan has amassed a discography of more than 250 songs and more than 30 singles with airplay on Canadian rock radio spanning three decades.

The band is also credited as being a main instigator for the Canadian East Coast “alternative scene” of the early 1990s, garnering comparisons to the Seattle Grunge movement on the West Coast.

Comprised of all original members bassist and vocalist Chris Murphy; lead guitar/vocalist Patrick Pentland; rhythm guitar/vocalist Jay Ferguson; and drummer/vocalist Andrew Scott, the quartet possessed a rare chemistry from the very start, and have remained together since 1991.

All four members write and sing their own songs and when they play live, they switch instruments accordingly, while multi-instrumentalist Gregory Macdonald has handled all keyboard duties live and in-studio since 2006.

Murphy and Pentland are regarded as the two main vocalists, singing lead on the majority of the band’s songs and contribute back-up/harmony vocals for all of them.

While Murphy has written more of the band’s songs, particularly on the first two albums, Pentland is nonetheless responsible for having written a majority of Sloan’s most recognizable hits.

Sloan has also been nominated for an impressive 35 East Coast Music Awards since 1993, and won five times.

The VDPAC Society introduced its Signature Concert Series to both complement and financially help support the society’s annually presented Spotlight Season.

“We will continue to feature our iconic Canadian artists from our country’s wide-range of music genres with our Signature Concert Series,” says VDPAC’s executive director, Jim Harding. “With the support of these long-established, successful Artists, we can provide unique opportunities when we can for emerging local and area artists as opening acts and the chance to perform and engage new audiences.”

Tickets are $49 each and are available at the Ticket Seller box office, located in the performing arts centre, by calling 250-549-7469 or online.