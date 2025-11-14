Vernon News

Vernon RCMP auxiliary constable killed Nov. 13, 2004

Remembering Glen Evely

Photo: Contributed It was 21 years ago that Vernon auxiliary constable Glen Evely was killed in a motor vehicle incident in the city centre.

It was 21 years ago that Vernon auxiliary constable Glen Evely was killed in a motor vehicle incident in the city centre.

Evely was a passenger in a police cruiser driven by Const. Frank Grenier when it was struck by a stolen van at the intersection of 29th Street and 30th Avenue Nov. 13, 2004 at around 2 a.m. on a Saturday morning.

Evely died at the scene, while Grenier was seriously injured.

Michael O'Brien, 23 at the time of the crash, was handed a seven-year jail sentence.

A Nov. 13 post on the British Columbia Law Enforcement Memorial's Facebook page honoured Evely and recapped the events leading up to the tragedy.

"Two officers were at a PetroCan gas station, looking for the suspected impaired driver of a stolen black pickup truck," said the post. "When the suspect, Michael O'Brien, sped away from the gas station, the officers began a pursuit, but quickly called off the chase because of the truck's high rate of speed through Vernon."

“The pickup truck continued to speed recklessly through the town...O'Brien sped through a red light and crashed into the passenger side of the police cruiser.”

Evely was a married father of two young children, aged four and seven at the time.

He joined the RCMP auxiliary program in 2002 and was employed as a Compliance and Enforcement Officer with the Government of British Columbia Ministry of Forests.

A forestry campsite on Westside Road was named in his honour.