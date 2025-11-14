Vernon RCMP auxiliary constable killed Nov. 13, 2004
Remembering Glen Evely
It was 21 years ago that Vernon auxiliary constable Glen Evely was killed in a motor vehicle incident in the city centre.
Evely was a passenger in a police cruiser driven by Const. Frank Grenier when it was struck by a stolen van at the intersection of 29th Street and 30th Avenue Nov. 13, 2004 at around 2 a.m. on a Saturday morning.
Evely died at the scene, while Grenier was seriously injured.
Michael O'Brien, 23 at the time of the crash, was handed a seven-year jail sentence.
A Nov. 13 post on the British Columbia Law Enforcement Memorial's Facebook page honoured Evely and recapped the events leading up to the tragedy.
"Two officers were at a PetroCan gas station, looking for the suspected impaired driver of a stolen black pickup truck," said the post. "When the suspect, Michael O'Brien, sped away from the gas station, the officers began a pursuit, but quickly called off the chase because of the truck's high rate of speed through Vernon."
“The pickup truck continued to speed recklessly through the town...O'Brien sped through a red light and crashed into the passenger side of the police cruiser.”
Evely was a married father of two young children, aged four and seven at the time.
He joined the RCMP auxiliary program in 2002 and was employed as a Compliance and Enforcement Officer with the Government of British Columbia Ministry of Forests.
A forestry campsite on Westside Road was named in his honour.
More Vernon News
- New fire recruits wantedAnarchist Mountain - 2:34 pm
- Canada drops heartbreakerOlympics - 1:56 pm
- Midsummer Night’s DreamNelson - 1:40 pm
- Missing man foundNelson - 1:23 pm
- TRU sets ambitious targetKamloops - 1:22 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$975,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Karen Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library