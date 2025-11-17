Vernon News

Vernon man on hook for $14k after dispute with plumbing company

Plumbing work dispute

A Vernon man has been ordered to pay $14,000 to a local electrical and plumbing company after a dispute over more than $34,000 in repair bills.

The decision, issued Nov. 6 by B.C. Small Claims Court, centred on work done at Jonathan Brewer’s rural property in 2022.

Brewer, who was living on Okanagan Indian Band land at the time, called Aslan Services to fix a malfunctioning water pump. The company attended, but went far beyond the request by replacing the pump twice, installing a new water line, completing septic work and performing multiple indoor plumbing repairs.

Much of the work happened while Brewer was in jail. His mother, Cindy, visited the property and authorized only two minor tasks: fixing a severed power line and repairing a shower valve.

Aslan ended up billing Brewer more than $34,000. But the court found the company’s records “vague” and based largely on hearsay, and ruled that no contract existed between Aslan and either Brewer or his mother

The judge noted that while Brewer did not request most of the work, he also failed to check on its progress and “appeared disinterested,” contributing to the situation.

After reviewing which hours, mileage and parts were justified, the court determined that $14,500 was a reasonable value for the work. With $500 already paid by Brewer’s mother, Brewer now owes $14,000.