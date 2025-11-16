Vernon News

Vernon's NexusBC Community Resource Centre collecting gift boxes for seniors

Help a senior at Christmas

Photo: NexusBC Vernon's NexusBC Community Resource Centre wants to make Christmas a little brighter for area seniors.

Vernon's NexusBC Community Resource Centre wants to make Christmas a little brighter for area seniors.

The annual Making Spirits Bright campaign has begun and by starting the campaign early, NexusBC officials hope to give individuals, families, schools and businesses more time to get involved and make a difference.

“For seniors who live alone, face financial challenges, and may not have family nearby, the holidays can be a very difficult time,” said Lee Brinkman of NexusBC. “We want every senior to know that they are not alone this Christmas.”

As part of the campaign, volunteers are invited to pick up a Care Box from NexusBC, fill it with items a senior would enjoy, and include a personal card.

A gift card for groceries is especially appreciated, given the rising cost of food, and can make a real difference in a senior’s holiday season.

“Getting kids involved is a wonderful way to teach empathy and compassion,” adds Brinkman. “Helping to assemble a Care Box gives them a chance to make someone’s holiday brighter while learning the value of giving.”

Last year, NexusBC distributed 350 Care Boxes, and received many heartfelt messages of thanks from seniors.

To get involved, pick up a Care Box at NexusBC, 102-3201 30th St., Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The completed boxes are to be returned by Dec. 9 to ensure it reaches a senior in time for the holidays.

For more information, visit the NexusBC website.

Donations to support low-income seniors can be made here.