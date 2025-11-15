Vernon News

Vernon historian has footage of a year in the life of Vancouver from 53 years ago

A growing, bustling city

Today's voyage down Memory Lane spends a year in Vancouver.

It was 1972 and the Lower Mainland community was fast becoming the thriving metropolis we know today.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has film footage of the city that he has converted to a 4K digital format. He has also done extensive research into the city from 53 years ago.

“This footage was shot over the entire year. Spring blossoms tell us we’re in April. Vancouver’s population was approximately 1,100,000 at this time,” Arseneault said.

“1972 was an interesting year with many events documented.”

A new minimum wage of $2 an hour went into effect in B.C. on Dec. 4, 1972. Labor minister Bill King made the announcement and said further increases to $2.25 and $2.50 would take place in two stages over the following 18 months.

Vancouver’s skyline was beginning to grow. At 363 feet and built in 1939, the third Hotel Vancouver was still the tallest structure. It wouldn’t be until 2001 that the 500-foot barrier was broken with the construction of the 48-story One Wall Centre.

The picturesque Point Atkinson Lighthouse, built in 1914 on granite boulders jutting into Burrard Inlet in West Vancouver, is shown.

At the time, the red-and-white, 59-foot-tall concrete structure was considered innovative in lighthouse design.

“The year 1972 marked the beginning of photographer Greg Girard's decade-long project to document the city's working-class "underside" before its major transformation in the lead-up to Expo 86,” Arseneault said.

A few more 1972 facts:

Howard Hughes was here for six months. He arrived at the Bayshore Inn penthouse suite where he would remain unseen, never leaving his single room for the duration of his six-month stay.

On April 1, the Pacific Great Eastern Railway became the British Columbia Railway. In 2004 BC Rail was sold to the Canadian National Railway.

On April 20 bulldozers demolished squatters’ huts at the “Four Seasons” site near the entrance to Stanley Park. The site would become a park in 1977.

Muhammad Ali was defending the North American Boxing Federation heavyweight championship when he won a 12-round decision May 1 over George Chuvalo at the Pacific Coliseum.

The Rolling Stones held a concert June 2 at the Pacific Coliseum, a riot broke out and 21 police officers were injured.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault