Holiday artisan market coming back to Vernon Community Arts Centre

Photo: Contributed The Vernon Community Arts Centre is hosting their annual artisan fair in late November, and also opening up registration for their winter classes.

The Vernon Community Arts Centre is once again hosting its annual artisan market for the holiday season.

Taking place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24, the Artsolutely Art Fundraiser will offer more than 12,500 unique items from more than 40 Okanagan artists.

Pieces are priced anywhere from $5 to $2,500, making sure there is something for every budget.

New items will be added daily, and there will be door prizes, along with free entry and no tax on purchases.

The event is being held at the Vernon Community Arts Centre (VCAC) in Polson Park, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VCAC is also opening its registration for winter art classes on Saturday, Nov. 15. The classes will take place from January to March and offer pottery, painting, glasswork, mixed media and fibre arts.

“Creativity is one of the most fulfilling resolutions you can make,” said Rodney Goodchild, VCAC centre manager. “Our classes provide a warm, welcoming space to learn, make, and connect which is perfect for families, youth, and anyone in the Okanagan looking to explore something new.”

To register for the classes, and to learn more, visit vernonarts.ca.