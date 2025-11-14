Vernon News

City of Vernon appoints Carey Herd as new Chief Administrative Officer

Photo: City of Vernon Carey Herd has been appointed the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), effective Dec. 1.

The City of Vernon has a new CAO.

Herd is replacing Peter Weeber who was the city CAO for just over a year, but quit in October to take a job in Delta.

A press release from the city says “Herd is a highly accomplished municipal leader with over 25 years of progressive experience in public administration, governance, and corporate management.”

Her executive tenure includes serving as CAO for both the Municipality of Central Elgin and the significantly larger Town of Caledon, Ont., with a population of approximately 80,000.

The release says while in Caledon, Herd distinguished herself by guiding the organization through substantial growth and transformation, with a strategic focus on service excellence, staff development, and transparent communication. Her strong foundation includes prior senior roles such as General Manager of Corporate Services and town clerk.

“We are confident that Carey brings the right balance of experience, education, a strong sense of urgency, and a clear vision for a highly functioning municipality,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Her leadership will be vital in guiding the organization as we maintain operations, open the new Active Living Centre and continue to advance Council’s strategic goals.”

Herd said she is “honoured to join the City of Vernon and my family and I are truly excited to be relocating to the beautiful Okanagan area. I believe effective local government is built on collaboration, trust, and a shared vision, and I look forward to working closely with Council, staff, and the community to build on the strong foundation already in place.”