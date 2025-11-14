Vernon News

Vernon Interior Watershed Task Force joining province-wide Broken Promises protests

Forestry protest planned

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons

Members of the Interior Watershed Task Force (IWTF) is joining a province-wide protest in Vernon to demand a halt to old-growth destruction and biodiversity loss.

The rally, taking place at the BC Timber Sales office at 2501 14th Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Tuesday, Nov. 18 will bring together individuals discouraged by government forestry practices.

"In the eight months that the Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar has been in office, seven more BC mills have closed or been curtailed," according to Taryn Skalbania from the IWTF. "He is off in Asia promising wood we do not have and opening trade offices in across the world, promising trees we do not grow."

IWTF is calling for a showdown at BC Timber Sales on Tuesday.

Events are being held throughout the province, including Victoria, Nelson, Vernon, Revelstoke, Smithers, Courtenay, Parksville, Prince George, Grand Forks, Penticton, Port Coquitlam and Powell River.