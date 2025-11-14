Vernon News

Spallumcheen Mayor renews plea for road safety, after latest Hwy 97A and McLeod Road intersection crash

Intersection issues resparked

Photo: Ben Low-On Intersection "remains safe" according to Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

Township of Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser is fed up, after another vehicle incident occurred at the Highway 97A and McLeod Road intersection on Thursday morning.

RCMP say the crash happened around 7:45 a.m., when a northbound vehicle on Highway 97A struck a pickup truck that attempted a left turn from McLeod Road. The driver of the northbound vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup driver was ticketed for failing to yield under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Fraser told Castanet the incident is yet another example of a long-standing problem.

“It has been clearly shown over the past decade that the intersection is not safe,” she said. “Something needs to be done. We have asked for a light for more than a decade and were told no multiple times."

Residents raised similar concerns in May after a serious crash. At the time, local resident Tanner Finsterwald said left turns are particularly dangerous because of the difficulty judging oncoming speed.

“A light here would make things a lot easier," he said. "It would mitigate the accidents, and it makes traffic flow a lot smoother."

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MOTT) disagreed. In a statement to Castanet in May, MOTT said the "intersection remains safe," though it is working with the township on long-term improvement options for the Highway 97A corridor.

According to ICBC crash data, between 2020 and 2024, there have been three incidents at that intersection.

The Township has been requesting changes to lower speed limits on Highway 97A since 2023 and Since 2014, they have been lobbying at the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) for improved safety.

"In the past five years council has asked for another solution, and we have asked the Ministry of Transportation to explain to our residents why a light doesn’t work," Fraser said. "It’s time to put a light at that intersection before there are more accidents or someone else loses their life."

MOTT did not provide comment on Thursday’s crash before publication.