Vernon Youth Integrated Services Hub collecting items for young parents

Young parents need help

Photo: Unsplash The Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon Youth Integrated Services Hub is in need of baby supplies.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon Youth Integrated Services Hub needs a boost so they can provide assistance.

The hub is an inclusive community for youth aged 12 to 24, dedicated to fostering hope, connection and personal growth by providing a safe, welcoming space and offers a variety of counselling programs.

The YISH is seeing an increasing number of young parents come through the doors who are struggling to care for their infants under the age of one.

According to a CMHA Vernon press release, the primary reason is the cost of food and other baby-related items, plus the fact many of these young parents have limited financial resources.

“Financial stress can compound existing mental health challenges that bring them into YISH,” the release said.

Among the items needed are:

Baby wipes

Formula

Teething toys

Pacifiers

Bottles/nipples

Non-perishable baby food (dissolving crackers, squeeze packs)

Vouchers or gift cards for diapers

Items can be dropped off at YISH, 3304 30th Ave.

Email [email protected] for more information.