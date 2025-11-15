Vernon News

City of Vernon gearing up for arrival of snow

Preparing for snow

It's just a matter of time before the snow flies and the City of Vernon is preparing for the arrival of Old Man Winter.

“We’ve completed switching equipment over for the winter, have restocked the salt sand sheds for the season, and our snowplows are ready to get to work,” said Ian Adkins, Roads, Drainage and Airport Operations manager. "Just as our crews are prepared to step into action when the snow falls, we want to remind residents that they too play an important part in our community’s snow clearing and ice control efforts.”

The city provides snow and ice control services across all areas of the community, including Okanagan Landing, Predator Ridge and Blue Jay Subdivision.

City crews are supported by contracted private-sector operators and additional equipment as needed to ensure safe and efficient winter road maintenance. Highway 97 and Highway 6 fall under the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

“In advance of forecasted snow, when conditions are appropriate, crews are out de-icing and advance treating roads,” said a news release from the city. “As soon as the snow begins to fall, Vernon’s snow crews work around the clock, seven days a week, plowing, sanding, and treating roads following a priority approach.”

Clearing roads is tackled on a priority system:

First priority: High-traffic roads such as 27th Street, 25th Avenue, Silver Star Road, school zones, bus routes, and select problem areas.

Second priority: Residential roads and priority lanes.

Third priority: Lanes and cul-de-sacs.

Residents can learn more about road clearing priorities here.

This winter, the city is asking residents to follow a few tips to make the snow season easier and safer: