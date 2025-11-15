City of Vernon gearing up for arrival of snow
Preparing for snow
It's just a matter of time before the snow flies and the City of Vernon is preparing for the arrival of Old Man Winter.
“We’ve completed switching equipment over for the winter, have restocked the salt sand sheds for the season, and our snowplows are ready to get to work,” said Ian Adkins, Roads, Drainage and Airport Operations manager. "Just as our crews are prepared to step into action when the snow falls, we want to remind residents that they too play an important part in our community’s snow clearing and ice control efforts.”
The city provides snow and ice control services across all areas of the community, including Okanagan Landing, Predator Ridge and Blue Jay Subdivision.
City crews are supported by contracted private-sector operators and additional equipment as needed to ensure safe and efficient winter road maintenance. Highway 97 and Highway 6 fall under the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.
“In advance of forecasted snow, when conditions are appropriate, crews are out de-icing and advance treating roads,” said a news release from the city. “As soon as the snow begins to fall, Vernon’s snow crews work around the clock, seven days a week, plowing, sanding, and treating roads following a priority approach.”
Clearing roads is tackled on a priority system:
- First priority: High-traffic roads such as 27th Street, 25th Avenue, Silver Star Road, school zones, bus routes, and select problem areas.
- Second priority: Residential roads and priority lanes.
- Third priority: Lanes and cul-de-sacs.
Residents can learn more about road clearing priorities here.
This winter, the city is asking residents to follow a few tips to make the snow season easier and safer:
- Move your car off the street when snow falls. It makes snow clearing faster and more effective.
- Clear sidewalks and walkways around your property within 24 hours of the snow stopping.
- Help neighbours, friends, or family who may have difficulty shovelling.
- Follow temporary parking bans during Snow Event Advisories.
- Shovel to the right side of your driveway to reduce the windrows left by snow plows.
- Clear (if safe) or report plugged or covered catch basins to reduce pooling or flooding.
More Vernon News
- Guns in photo were legalTumbler Ridge - 5:59 am
- Trade deal 'within a year'Ottawa - 5:54 am
- Organics program city-wideNelson - 4:00 am
- Board hopeful for fire hallGolden - 4:00 am
- PST to increase city costsKamloops - 4:00 am
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Karen Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library