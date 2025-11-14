Vernon News

Northwestern Salamander spotted in Vernon, native to the region

Little 'lizard' lives here

Today's Bug of the Week is going to be a little different as we feature a salamander.

The Critter of the Week was spotted last weekend by Lynn, a resident of Vernon's Okanagan Landing area.

The six-inch long lizard-looking creature is believed to be a Northwestern Salamander, a species native to the region.

Lynn spotted the salamander on her patio before it scurried off through the grass.

While the critter looks like a small lizard, it is absolutely harmless, but it is a carnivore.

The adult Northwestern Salamander eats worms, spiders, slugs and a variety of insects.

Salamander larvae, that hatch from slimy-looking egg sacks that are placed in water, feast upon zooplankton, small aquatic insects and even tadpoles.

Found from Alaska to California they can grow to almost nine inches in length and use bodies of water such as wetlands, lakes, ditches and even slow-moving creeks that are fish free for breeding.

While salamanders don't truly hibernate, they do hunker down for the winter and become extremely lethargic.

They nestle under logs, rocks and crevices where they remain until the warm weather of spring brings them back to life.

It is recommended people don't touch the critters as salt and lotions on a human hand can do them harm.

Salamanders also secrete a poison on their skin that can cause skin irritation in humans.