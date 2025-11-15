Vernon News

Vernon's Powerhouse Theatre presenting comedy The Play That Goes Wrong

Play full of laughs

Photo: Facebook Things are going wrong at Vernon's Powerhouse Theatre – and that's a good thing. Hailed as “the funniest disaster you will ever see” the comedy The Play That Goes Wrong runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 6.

The Play That Goes Wrong begins before the curtain has even been raised, as the audience are present while the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society prepare to stage their new production – the 1920s murder mystery Murder at Haversham Manor.

But despite the set not being complete, it is showtime and as they say “The show must go on.”

With a murder - and a moving corpse - the murder mystery gets into full flow.

But then the props start to disappear, actors go missing and the set begins to collapse around - and often on - the cast. Mayhem ensues, the acting gets worse, and the set becomes increasingly dangerous, but the company carries on regardless.

The question is whether any of the cast and crew will remain standing, or conscious, by the final curtain?

Tickets for the comedy are $40 for adults, $20 for students and are available online.