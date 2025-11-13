Vernon News
Premier Christmas Craft show returns for 24th year in Vernon
Christmas craft show returns
Photo: Contributed
Vernon Presents Craft Show will be at Kal Tire Place this Friday and Saturday.
Over 100 vendors from across Western Canada will be converging onto Vernon for the 24th annual Vernon Presents Craft Show.
The premier craft show will have paintings, artisan pottery, hand-crafted candles, jewelry, table linens, homemade salsa and much more.
Kal Tire Place will be the site of the fair on Friday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"This fair is a must for anyone wishing to find that perfect, unique Christmas item that they would not be able to find anywhere else," said organizers. "Vendors come from all over including the Kootenays, the Lower Mainland and even Alberta."
