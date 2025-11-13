Vernon News

Vernon RCMP investigating after stolen truck crashed on Baker Road, knocking out power

Stolen truck hits power pole

Photo: Francois Arseneault Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are searching for suspects after a stolen truck smashed through a power pole early Thursday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are searching for suspects after a stolen truck smashed through a power pole early Thursday morning.

Cpl. Tania Finn said at approximately 5:15 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 5700 block of Barker Road in Vernon.

“A vehicle went off road and collided with a hydro pole then came to rest in a nearby field,” Finn said in a press release. “Prior to the police arriving on scene, the occupants had fled the vehicle and were not located in the area.”

Finn said the vehicle was stolen days earlier from the Vernon area.

“The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP,” Finn said.

The collision knocked out power for many area residents, and prompted the regional district and Interior Health to issue a boil water advisory.

Power has since been restored but some customers supplied by Greater Vernon Water were issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN) until sampling results confirm the drinking water is safe. The area affected includes parts of Dixon Dam Road, Briggs Road, Hartnell Road, Hughes Road, Curlew Road and Malim Road.

“A power disruption at a pump station in this area resulted in a loss of water pressure for some customers,” said a release from the RDNO. “Service has since been restored. The RDNO is issuing a BWN to the affected area while sampling and testing of the water main occurs to ensure the continued safety of the water system.”