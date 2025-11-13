Vernon News

Citizen helped Vernon RCMP track down suspect in downtown break and enter

Break in suspect nabbed

Photo: File photo

Vernon RCMP are crediting a member of the community with helping them to catch a bad guy.

Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release that "thanks to the quick eye of a community member,” police were able to locate and arrest a suspect involved in a break and enter Wednesday.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Nov. 12, police received a report of a break and enter downtown Vernon.

Terleski said a member of the public called police after seeing a man pry a door open and enter a building in the 3600-block of 30th Avenue.

Frontline officers responded and were given a detailed description of the man who had fled the scene on foot. Police conducted patrols in the area and, using the information provided by the witness, were able to locate and arrest the suspect a short time later.

"This is a great example of the public and police working together to curb crime in our community," said Terleski. "When you see something suspicious, report it right away. It helps our response and gives us the best chance to catch those responsible so they can be held accountable."

The 38-year-old Vernon man remains in custody pending an appearance in court later today.