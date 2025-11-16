Vernon News

Youth mental health pod now open at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Youth mental health services

Photo: VJHF The new youth mental health pod opened at Vernon Jubilee Hospital last month to meet the growing need for safe, effective and age-appropriate acute mental health services for youths of 12 to 18 years old.

There is now more mental health services available for youths in the North Okanagan

“We’ve learned so much about the critical components for effective care: we now know that the environment shapes outcomes,” says Megan Thorne, director of clinical operations, North Okanagan. “By providing a safe, therapeutic environment with consistent, trauma-informed support we can provide the compassionate and comprehensive services our youth need.”

The new unit has six individual rooms and specially trained nurses for a low patient-to-nurse ratio, allowing them to spend more time with each patient.

The group area allows patients to engage in programming – a critical component to developing psycho-socialization skills and creating a sense of belonging.

According to an Interior Health press release, the rooms are specially designed for patient safety, including shatter-proof glass, weighted furniture and anti-ligature measures.

“It’s early days yet, but we’re already seeing our patients stabilizing more quickly and getting them back home. One of the goals was to reduce re-admission rates and smooth transitions back into the community,” Thorne says, adding how important it is to build trust with patients and families coming to the hospital, often during an emergency with a distressed child.

The first intervention is critical to a patient’s long-term trajectory because it directly impacts their ability to feel safe and engage with the services that have the highest impact on their care. Prior to the pod opening, youth received treatment in the emergency and the women’s and children’s department.

“We’re incredibly grateful to donors who choose ‘area of greatest need’ when they give,” says Kate McBrearty, executive director of VJH Foundation. “This trust enables us to respond quickly to emergent needs. We were delighted to help bring the vision of this youth mental health pod to life. We’re also delighted to partner with the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Auxiliary on this project.”

The specially renovated youth pod cost $235,000 and received $192,000 from community donations through the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and $43,000 from the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Auxiliary.