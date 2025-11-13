Vernon News

Spallumcheen's Ina Forrest named as a co-captain for Canadian Paralympic Team

Photo: Canadian Paralympic Committee Spallumcheen's Ina Forrest, left, has been named co-captain for Canadian Paralympic Team.

Ina Forrest can add the title of “Captain” to her list of accomplishments.

The Spallumcheen wheelchair curler will be the co-captain for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, March 6 to 15.

Forrest will share the honour with Alexis Guimond (Gatineau, Que./Para alpine skiing), Brittany Hudak (Prince Albert, Sask./Para nordic skiing), Tyler McGregor (Forest, Ont./Para ice hockey) and Tyler Turner (Campbell River, B.C./Para snowboard).

Retired Paralympian Mac Marcoux (Sault Ste. Marie, Ont./Para alpine skiing) will be the honorary captain of the Canadian Paralympic Team.

Forrest is one of Canada's most decorated wheelchair curlers.

Forrest has reached the podium in all four of her Paralympic Games appearances and was a member of Canada’s gold medal-winning team in 2010 and 2014. She added a bronze to her collection at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang and 2022 in Beijing.

She has competed at 14 straight wheelchair curling world championships and has claimed three world titles and two silver medals.

In 2023, she helped Canada win silver at the world championships

And earlier this year, she was inducted into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame.

“To me, the specialness of the Paralympic Games revolves around all the winter sports and athletes coming together as one big Team Canada. It is a supercharging dynamic!” said Forrest on the Canadian Paralympic Committee website.

"This is a distinguished group of co-captains, and we know that each of them will proudly represent the Canadian Paralympic Team and help showcase their sports, the Paralympic Games, and the power of Para sport. We look forward to working with them all for Milano Cortina 2026,” said Catherine Gosselin-Despres, Chief Sport Officer, Canadian Paralympic Committee.