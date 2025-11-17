Vernon News

Vernon Secondary School grad committee hosting beer and burger fundraiser Nov. 20

Dry grad fundraiser

Photo: Pixels The VSS grad committee is hosting a burger and beer fundraiser Nov. 20th at Silverstar Brewing in downtown Vernon.

Vernon Secondary School is raising funds to celebrate a booze-free graduation.

The fundraiser will be held in two parts. At 5:30 p.m., minors can take part in the fundraiser with the adult-only event starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each and $25 for those under 12.

To order tickets, email [email protected].