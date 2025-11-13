Vernon News

Armstrong retirement home manager wins $23K at tribunal over firing

'Callous' firing nets $23k

Photo: Contributed Penny Christensen was the facility manager at Heaton Place Retirement Resorts in Armstrong.

The BC Human Rights Tribunal has ruled that the operators of an Armstrong seniors residence discriminated against their former facility manager, ordering them to pay $22,884.63 plus interest.

Penny Christensen managed Heaton Place Retirement Resort for five years but was fired in August 2019, just days after her doctor declared her medically unfit for work due to severe stress, burnout and a “manic-depressive episode.” She had also recently inquired about long-term disability benefits.

The tribunal found Christensen had a mental disability under the Human Rights Code and that the timing of her termination, combined with what the employers knew at the time, supported the inference that her disability was "at least a factor" in the decision to fire her.

The operators, Vern Miller and Cindy Makarenko, who own a group of Caretenders branded companies, was aware Christensen was overwhelmed at work, according to the tribunal ruling.

Makarenko and Miller argued that they fired Christensen because of performance issues, but the tribunal rejected that assertion, pointing to inconsistencies in their evidence and finding no credible proof the decision was made before her medical leave began. The panel also found their testimony was sometimes evasive and undermined by documents

Following the termination, Christensen was "devastated, shocked, and hysterical, and that she became fearful of going for interviews and was embarrassed to go out in public," said the tribunal ruling.

"Ultimately, Christensen says she continues to experience disabling depression and anxiety and is unable to work."

Christensen was awarded $7,884.63 in lost wages for the three months following her termination and $15,000 for injury to dignity, with the tribunal describing the firing as “callous” and occurring at a time when she was particularly vulnerable.