Coldstream council receives input on Kalamalka Lake
Lake access survey results
Coldstream council received a summary report on recent community engagement about Kalamalka Lake access and usage.
Residents were invited to share their thoughts through an online and hand-delivered survey, by email, and at an open house event.
The district received 399 surveys and 76 residents attended the open house.
From the feedback collected, five main themes emerged:
- Lake access and usage
- Improved amenities
- Accessibility and inclusivity
- Environmental concerns
- Zoning and dog areas
Participants also shared their likes, dislikes, and ideas for each specific lake access location. The information gathered will help guide future planning and decisions related to lake access, recreation, and environmental stewardship.
Council referred the discussion to a future Committee of the Whole for further consideration.
To read the full report, click here.
