Parks and recreation fees in Coldstream to increase

Photo: Google Street View The District of Coldstream is updating its Parks and Public Spaces Regulation Bylaw and it is going to cost more to use green spaces.

Coldstream council looked at the bylaw at their regular meeting Monday and the proposed changes include adding rental rates for Coldstream Station, updating definitions for organized activities and special events, and clarifying permit requirements for certain park uses.

Parks and recreation fees will increase by 2.5 per cent annually from 2026 to 2028, and a new two per cent Parks and Recreation Enhancement Fee will be added to all park rentals starting in 2026. Funds from this fee will go toward improving local parks and recreation spaces.

“The bylaw updates also prohibit open fires, allow portable gas barbecues in designated areas, and introduce a new outdoor fitness permit,” said a release from the city.

To read all of the bylaw changes, click here.