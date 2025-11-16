Vernon News

Alcohol-free Sobr Market opens in Vernon

Have booze-free fun

Photo: Craig Renfrew Sobr Market has opened in Vernon.

With Christmas just around the corner, many people are in a celebratory mood.

But they may not want to get boozed up during the Yuletide season and that is where Sobr Market comes in.

Operated by Craig Renfrew, the store on Fairweather Road in Vernon has all manner of libation, and all of it alcohol free.

Renfrew is celebrating 19 years of sobriety, but his store looks like a typical liquor store with beer, wine and even spirits.

Sobr Market started in Winnipeg in 2022 and Renfrew's franchise is the first to open in Western Canada.

The store carries a variety of “mocktales” as well as alcohol free vodka, whisky, gin, rum and more.

“I have been in the substance use world for about eight years,” Renfrew said. “I am a counsellor, so I have done substance-use counselling and I genuinely feel that giving people an option is a really positive thing.”

Renfrew said there are people who want to stop drinking, but they still want to take beverages to social events.

“This gives people an option and I think people feel good being able to go out with some non-alcoholic beverages without being asked questions,” Renfrew said.

When Renfrew stopped drinking, there were few alcohol-free options.

“Everyone who has come into the store has been really excited about it,” he said. “It feels really good knowing that people are happy about this."