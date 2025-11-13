Vernon News

Today is the final day for Castanet auction bids

Photo: Contributed Castanet Auctions will be live for one week only, from Nov. 6- Nov. 13.

Time is running out fast for the chance to secure some of the over 500 items that Castanet Auctions has to offer.

Bids close today (Thursday, Nov. 13) on items from more than 50 businesses from across the North Okanagan.

As a reminder, bids start at just $1, and there is still a buy-now option available on most items at 90 per cent of its retail value.

Items will close bids periodically throughout the day on Thursday, so make sure you are locked onto castanetauctions.net all day to make sure you don't get outbid!

If you were lucky enough to snag one of the items, pickup will be easy as bidders are encouraged to pick up their winnings at the Castanet Vernon office, located at 2906 30th Ave., next to the Towne Theatre.

Pickup times are Nov. 14, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salmon Arm (201-320 Alexander St.) pickup is also available on Friday, Nov. 14 and Monday, Nov. 24 between 2 and 4 p.m.

Delivery is also an option, but not guaranteed due to the Canada Post strike.