Cooler weather brings additional concerns for backcountry adventures

Backcountry concerns

Photo: VSAR/Facebook As the weather turns cool, there are new concerns and challenges for people heading to the backcountry. Last week, Vernon Search and Rescue had to assist two groups of people who got stuck in the snow on a North Okanagan forest service road.

Last week, Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) had to assist two groups of people who got stuck in the snow on a North Okanagan forest service road.

Coralie Nairn, with VSAR, said there are a few fall-related factors people should consider before heading for the hills.

While it is dry on the valley bottom, snow is starting to accumulate at higher elevations, and that can make for some tricky travel.

“It's a transitional season where they have snow, then rain and now we have snow forecast for up high,” Nairn said. “It's that season where you think you are OK and you hit snow and you don't stop, there is a chance you will hit the ditch or get stuck.”

And people should always be prepared for a worst-case scenario.

“Make sure you have the appropriate clothing, make sure you have layers of warm clothing in your truck,” she said, noting it can get a lot colder at night at higher locations than at lower elevations.

“The nights become really long when you are stuck. When you are up there and you're miserable, the nights get really long."

She also encourages people to carry chains for their vehicle, and to carry some sort of fire starter with them.

Most phones have a built in emergency feature that will summon help when activated.

Nairn said when people hit the emergency button on their cellphone or satellite phone the call goes to the local police department, not a family member as some believe.

Police then call search and rescue who immediately send volunteer rescuers to assist those in distress.