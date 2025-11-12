Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre launches Grow The Good campaign
Support nature education
Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre (ABNC) is asking residents to grow the good this fall, through a giving Tuesday campaign.
The month-long (Nov. 12- Dec. 12) campaign is designed to support hands-on nature education, wildlife stewardship and critical program supplies.
The campaign encourages donors to direct their contributions to specific needs that make a tangible impact at the ABNC.
"Every year, thousands of students, families and visitors experience nature education through ABNC’s
programs," said the centre in a release. "With limited funding and growing demand, the centre relies on community support to keep educational tools, supplies and wildlife resources available to all."
The fund-a-need categories include:
- Area of Greatest Need – Supports ABNC’s most urgent operational and program priorities.
- Education Supplies – Provides tools like binoculars, compasses, microscope slides, first-aid kits, and
materials for field trips, camps, and in-school programs.
- Owl Pellets for Education – Each pellet costs $6 and is used in ABNC’s popular Owl Investigation
activity where students learn about raptors, ecosystems, and food chains.
- Camera Equipment – Helps purchase and upgrade cameras to monitor wildlife at Norah’s Pond and
other habitats around the Centre. We’d like to expand live-stream options like “Marmot Cam” or “Pond
Cam” as well as be able to provide interesting nature content to our community.
- Updated Signage – Replaces and improves educational signage about grassland ecosystems, local
species, and habitat conservation.
- Support a Nature Educator – Directly funds nature instructors delivering school programs, field trips,
and guided walks.
Donations can be made at trellis.org/abnc-growthegood-2025.
