Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre launches Grow The Good campaign

Photo: Contributed Allan Brooks Nature Centre's Grow the Good campaign has now started.

Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre (ABNC) is asking residents to grow the good this fall, through a giving Tuesday campaign.

The month-long (Nov. 12- Dec. 12) campaign is designed to support hands-on nature education, wildlife stewardship and critical program supplies.

The campaign encourages donors to direct their contributions to specific needs that make a tangible impact at the ABNC.

"Every year, thousands of students, families and visitors experience nature education through ABNC’s

programs," said the centre in a release. "With limited funding and growing demand, the centre relies on community support to keep educational tools, supplies and wildlife resources available to all."

The fund-a-need categories include:

Area of Greatest Need – Supports ABNC’s most urgent operational and program priorities.

materials for field trips, camps, and in-school programs. Owl Pellets for Education – Each pellet costs $6 and is used in ABNC’s popular Owl Investigation

activity where students learn about raptors, ecosystems, and food chains.

other habitats around the Centre. We’d like to expand live-stream options like “Marmot Cam” or “Pond Cam” as well as be able to provide interesting nature content to our community. Updated Signage – Replaces and improves educational signage about grassland ecosystems, local

species, and habitat conservation.

species, and habitat conservation. Support a Nature Educator – Directly funds nature instructors delivering school programs, field trips,

and guided walks.

Donations can be made at trellis.org/abnc-growthegood-2025.