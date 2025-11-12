285829
283303
Vernon News  

Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre launches Grow The Good campaign

Support nature education

Bowen Assman - Nov 12, 2025 / 2:00 pm | Story: 583605

Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre (ABNC) is asking residents to grow the good this fall, through a giving Tuesday campaign.

The month-long (Nov. 12- Dec. 12) campaign is designed to support hands-on nature education, wildlife stewardship and critical program supplies.

The campaign encourages donors to direct their contributions to specific needs that make a tangible impact at the ABNC.

"Every year, thousands of students, families and visitors experience nature education through ABNC’s
programs," said the centre in a release. "With limited funding and growing demand, the centre relies on community support to keep educational tools, supplies and wildlife resources available to all."

The fund-a-need categories include:

  • Area of Greatest Need – Supports ABNC’s most urgent operational and program priorities.
  • Education Supplies – Provides tools like binoculars, compasses, microscope slides, first-aid kits, and
    materials for field trips, camps, and in-school programs.
  • Owl Pellets for Education – Each pellet costs $6 and is used in ABNC’s popular Owl Investigation
    activity where students learn about raptors, ecosystems, and food chains.
  • Camera Equipment – Helps purchase and upgrade cameras to monitor wildlife at Norah’s Pond and
    other habitats around the Centre. We’d like to expand live-stream options like “Marmot Cam” or “Pond
    Cam” as well as be able to provide interesting nature content to our community.
  • Updated Signage – Replaces and improves educational signage about grassland ecosystems, local
    species, and habitat conservation.
  • Support a Nature Educator – Directly funds nature instructors delivering school programs, field trips,
    and guided walks.

Donations can be made at trellis.org/abnc-growthegood-2025.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


282261


Real Estate
5178767
44-175 Holloway Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$789,500
more details


Send us your News Tips!


284604


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Missy
Missy Shuswap BC SPCA >


283119


TheTango.net
Shia LaBeouf arrested

Shia LaBeouf arrested

Showbiz | February 17, 2026
The Tango

Keep it simple

Must Watch | February 17, 2026
The Tango

Ededade

Must Watch | February 17, 2026
The Tango

Interesting Facts

Galleries | February 17, 2026
The Tango

Perfect Pom Size

Must Watch | February 17, 2026


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
285046
282766