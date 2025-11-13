Vernon News

John Denver tribute show features Vernon talent

A Rocky Mountain Xmas

A Rocky Mountain High Christmas returns to the Okanagan this November, and it will include Vernon talent.

The show will feature the music of John Denver and his holiday classics. Among the special guests will be Vernon's internationally acclaimed singer Melina Schein as well as the WL Seaton Honour Choir.

Created and produced by Kelowna's Rick Worrall, the show also features Rick and his brother Steve Worrall, Chad Abrahamson and Valley Vocal Arts, supported by a Canadian all-star band and a symphony ensemble drawn from across the country.

Unlike traditional tribute acts, A Rocky Mountain High Christmas doesn’t imitate John Denver — it celebrates his spirit through music and storytelling, guided by the lush arrangements of Denver’s long-time friend and Emmy-winning conductor Lee Holdridge.

The Rocky Mountain High team is currently in discussions with The Muppets Studio (Disney) to develop two major new projects: a national TV special set in the Canadian Rockies and a North American symphonic concert tour that will pair Worrall’s acclaimed John Denver celebration with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and Rowlf the Dog.

“Bringing together John Denver’s music with the joy and humour of the Muppets feels like the perfect fit,” said Worrall. “It’s family, it’s heart, it’s laughter — everything John’s music has always represented.”

If successful, the project will mark a historic collaboration — the first time the Muppets have co-starred in a live symphonic concert tour in decades. Early talks have been “very encouraging,” according to Worrall, with the creative and production details now being explored between his team and The Muppets Studio.

A Rocky Mountain High Christmas takes place at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 30th 2 p.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.