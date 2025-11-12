Vernon News

Vernon athlete Shanda Hill has announced she is retiring from ultra triathlon racing

Hill announces retirement

Photo: Facebook It takes a lot to stop Shanda Hill, but Mother Nature found a way – temporarily at least.

UPDATE 2:26 p.m.

Shanda Hill is ending her ultra triathlon career.

The Vernon athlete is currently in Taiwan for the Taiwan Ultra Super Triathlon as she pursued a world record for the most iron-distance races in a calendar year.

But in a surprising post on her Facebook page, Hill announced she is retiring from ultra triathlon racing.

“I have had a good run. And today, I am ready to share one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. It is time for me to retire from ultra triathlon,” Hill posted.

“Since I began ultra triathlon in 2016, my life has been shaped by this sport and the incredible people who make it what it is. The highs and lows, the exhaustion and triumph, the quiet moments between laps, and the joy of crossing each finish line have all become part of who I am. My heart has always been in it for the love of the sport and for the ultra community that I proudly call my second family.”

During the span of her ultra triathlon career, Hill has completed 175 iron-distance races. But Hill said the chlorine used in swimming pools has taken to great a toll on her body.

“As many of you know, I have struggled for years with sensitivity to chlorine in pools. My lungs have benefited from the oxygen therapy I have done with Evolve Wellness at home, but there is only so much the body can take,” she wrote. “After more than 20 hours of swimming here in Taiwan, breathing that thin layer of chlorine above the water became my turning point. Since then, I have not been able to take full breaths. Each inhale feels shallow, and right now, I simply cannot get enough air to carry me through the distances ahead.”

Hill said her her mind is strong and ready to continue, “but my body has said no. And that is something I must listen to.

“So, as I step away from ultra triathlon, please know that my love for this sport and this community remains as strong as ever. I am sad to be saying goodbye to the starting lines, but I am also excited for what comes next. I know there will be new challenges, new adventures, and new ways to give back to the world that has given me so much.”

Hill also expressed love and gratitude for all of her supporters.

“I cannot thank you enough for walking beside me through it all. It has taken not only a community but something much greater, a shared spirit of strength and kindness that carried me further than I ever dreamed possible,” she said.

ORIGINAL

It takes a lot to stop Shanda Hill, but Mother Nature found a way – temporarily at least.

The Vernon ultra athlete is currently in the cycling portion of the Taiwan Ultra Super Triathlon, a 10-times continuous iron-distance race.

Hill has already completed the 38 km swim in just over 21 hours and it now tackling the 1,800-km bike ride.

Then it is on to the 422 km of running and if she completes the race, Hill would become the first woman in history to finish 50 Iron distance triathlons in a single calendar year.

However, a typhoon has put her bid for a world record temporarily on hold.

“Due to the incoming typhoon, Tainan City will be shutting down schools and workplaces tomorrow. Race officials have announced that the event will pause at midnight tonight, Nov. 12, for safety. They’ll review conditions tomorrow evening and plan to restart the race the following midnight if it’s safe to continue,” said a post on her Facebook page Tuesday.

But having a little downtime might be a good thing and offer a bit of recovery time.

“Shanda has been through a lot over the past day, but her determination hasn’t wavered. (Monday) morning...she hit a barrier and went over her handlebars, striking her knee and lip. Even after the crash, she got back on the bike and kept moving,” the post said.

“Since then, she’s pushed through hours of rain, heat and wind. Her body is showing the strain. She has some sunburn, a few nosebleeds, and a fever that may be from the long exposure and effort, but she’s still focused on the task ahead.”

At the time the race was halted, Hill had completed 420 km of the 1,800 km bike course.

Hill is taking the course and weather challenges in stride.

“She knows the toughest races are never just against distance, but everything that comes with it. Her focus remains the same. Stay ready, stay strong, and keep moving forward when the time comes.”