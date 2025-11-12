Vernon News

Educational diabetes fair coming to Vernon

Learn more about diabetes

Photo: Contributed A free educational diabetes fair will be provided to Vernon residents on Nov. 13.

A free community event in Vernon will shine a light on Type 1 diabetes and the families affected by it.

The Type 1 Diabetes Fair takes place Thursday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre. The event is hosted by a volunteer-run North Okanagan support group made up of parents, health professionals, and community members.

The group was founded three years ago by Melissa Chanasyk, along with pediatrician Dr. Eiko Waida, nurse Katie Pill, and several parents of children with Type 1 diabetes. Together, they’ve built a local network that runs summer camps, educational nights, and even free babysitting evenings so parents can rest knowing their children are being cared for by people trained to monitor their needs 24/7.

'We strive to make sure people understand the difference between Type 1 diabetes and Type 2, as they are completely different diseases," said Chanasyk. "We are passionate and caring and devote a lot of time to the T1 community because we truly care and want to make a difference in peoples lives."

The fair will feature interactive educational booths on topics such as carb counting, insulin adjustment, exercise, sick-day management, and travelling with diabetes.

There will also be a kids zone with a bouncy obstacle course, face painting, and games.

Organizers say the event is open to anyone connected to Type 1 diabetes, families, caregivers, teachers, or community members who want to learn more.

“Our goal is simply to support one another,” Chanasyk added. “We’re all volunteers, and everything we do is about helping families feel less alone.”

More information is available through the group’s local Type 1 Diabetes Support network on social media or at the event.