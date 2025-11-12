Vernon News

Security procedures tightening after incident at Vernon City Hall

Incident a 'wake up call'

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo Vernon City Hall.

A safety incident inside Vernon council chambers in late October has prompted changes to security measures.

At the Monday, Nov. 10 council meeting, Mayor Victor Cumming brought up a recent safety incident that occurred inside City Hall.

"I am curious what progress has been made regarding actions from that incident," queried Cumming.

According to Cumming, an individual came into council chambers unannounced, and was very aggressive towards him. The individual was eventually escorted away by RCMP, as its detachment is located right next door.

"It was a wakeup call and presented a risk to public spaces," he said.

Vernon Chief Administrative Officer Peter Weeber told council that staff has already begun investigating security upgrades for the building.

Vernon City Hall was built in 1966 as part of the Vernon Civic Complex.