Vernon homeowners in midst of decade of rising taxes

As Vernon council received the draft 2026–2030 budget for consideration on Monday, the proposed 10.24 per cent tax hike for residents came as little surprise.

An analysis of 10 years of city data, from 2018 to the projected 2028 budget year, shows the City of Vernon will be bringing in close to 90 per cent more in taxes than a decade earlier.

Taxation revenue has grown from $39.5 million in 2018, to a projected $74.8 million by 2028. While a significant portion of that increased revenue comes through growth, homeowners are expected to see their property taxes rise roughly six per cent a year, on average, between between 2018 and 2028.

The largest spike is linked to the Active Living Centre (ALC). Vernon residents agreed to fund the $135 million facility in the 2022 voter-approved referendum, agreeing to a 3.5 per cent annual tax increase until 2027. That number will drop slightly to 2.8 per cent in 2028 "to fund long-term project debt, and ease the financial impact on residents,” according to the city.

The 2024–2028 financial plan noted that elevated interest rates (from five per cent) briefly boosted the city’s investment income, increasing revenues by $1.8 million. However, rates have since fallen to 2.25 per cent, limiting that advantage.

According to the draft 2026 plan, the city will rely more heavily on taxpayers going forward. Taxation is estimated to represent 56.5 per cent of total city revenue, which is an eight per cent hike from 2021, when it represented 48.4 per cent.

Additionally, in the What We Heard 2026 Budget Consultation Report, published in May, 2025, the city stated that 70.7 per cent of respondents opposed further property tax increases.

The city will be having two public hearings regarding the 2026 budget, on Nov. 18 at SilverStar Brewing from 3 to 6 p.m., and on Nov. 19 at city hall from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.

Budget deliberations are set for Monday, Dec. 1.