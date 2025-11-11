Vernon News

Water protection agreement endorsed by trio of regional partners

Water protection agreed

Photo: Contributed Mayor of Vernon Victor Cumming (left), OKIB Chief Dan Wilson (middle) and District of Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland (right) sign the agreement.

A collaborative plan to protect water, cultural values and climate resilience has been agreed upon by the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) and the District of Lake Country.

The North Aberdeen Plateau Guidance Plan is a shared framework that sets how partners will work together to protect the landscape in the face of ongoing climate pressures, including drought and wildfire.

“The syilx Okanagan people carry the responsibility to maintain and care for the land and water within our territory," said OKIB Chief Dan Wilson.

"This work reflects that responsibility. By moving forward together with our partners, we are protecting water, cultural values, and the Plateau for our people and our neighbours, now and for future generations.”

The North Aberdeen Plateau is the primary source of drinking water for communities in Lake Country and Vernon. The area holds deep cultural and historical significance, and the guidance plan will hope to steer decisions to support the long-term health of the land and water.

The OKIB, RDNO, and District of Lake Country will make decisions together through a joint leadership group and technical working team to coordinate planning, monitoring, and reporting.