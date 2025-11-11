Vernon News

Enderby's new Shihiya School to break ground on Friday, Nov. 21

New school in Enderby

Photo: Contributed Historic photo of the original Shihiya School, located on Splatsin territory in Enderby, BC. Date unknown.

A new modern school rooted in Splatsin values, language and culture, will be having a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Nov. 21 in Enderby.

The Shihiya School will replace the current facility build decades ago with a purpose-built space that reflects Splatsin's vision for culturally grounded, high-quality education.

“Education is the foundation of our sovereignty and the path to a stronger future,” said Kukpi7 Michael Christian. “This new Shihiya School will give our children a place where they can learn in an environment that honours who they are, where our language, our teachings, and our culture are at the centre of their education.”

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at 5361 Jackpine Road in Enderby. A community lunch will be provided at the Splatsin Community Centre (5767 Old Vernon Road) at noon.

Parking at the school is limited, and guests are asked to park at the Splatsin Community Centre, where a free shuttle will depart at 10 a.m.