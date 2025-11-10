Vernon News

The Beaches concert coming to Vernon on November 27, with free admission

Free concert Nov. 27

Photo: SiriusXM The City of Vernon was named the SiriusXM Music Town and will be hosting a free The Beaches concert on Nov. 27.

Vernon music fans will have the chance to rock out to a Grammy-winning band for free.

The Beaches will be performing a free-of-charge concert at Kal Tire Place North on Thursday, Nov. 27.

The concert is being provided by SiriusXM, after Vernon won the 2025 SiriusXM Music Town competition.

Vernon was selected based on its compelling nomination stories, strong social rallying, and unwavering local spirit, as it beat out seven other finalists, with thousands of votes cast.

Kal Tire Place North can hold over 1,000 people, according to Mayor Victor Cumming. Tickets will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. You can secure them at musictown.siriusxm.ca.

Founded in 2009, The Beaches won the 2018 Juno award for breakthrough group of the year and rock album of the year. In 2024 and 2025, the band won three more Junos, for rock album of the year and group of the year twice. Two songs, T-Shirt and Blame Brett topped the Canadian rock charts.