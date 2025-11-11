Vernon News

First-of-its-kind EV station opens in Lumby

Photo: Contributed The new charging station in Lumby

A portable, fast-charging electric vehicle (EV) station has been opened in Lumby, marking a breakthrough in how the infrastructure can be deployed across the province.

The skid-mounted station was opened by BC Hydro, and is built for rapid deployment. It was installed in the parking lot of the Lumby Curling Rink.

"The design is ideal for sites with complex permitting, northern regions with short construction windows due to winter weather conditions, or temporary installations for events and emergencies," said BC Hydro. "Power is delivered via overhead service from a nearby transformer pole, eliminating the need for underground excavation."

According to BC Hydro, its optimal design eliminated the need for traditional construction, making it fully operational in days, not weeks.

It features one 180-kilowatt and one 100-kilowatt charger. The bigger charger adds 180 km's of driving to an average EV in 10 minutes, and also offers dual charging capabilities.

Province-wide, BC Hydro has 729 charging ports at 163 sites in communities throughout the province. It has a goal of reaching 800 chargers in its network by spring 2026.