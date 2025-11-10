Vernon News

Vernon's Shanda Hill through swimming portion of Ultra Triathlon

Closer to world record

Photo: Facebook Photo Vernon's Shanda Hill is aiming to become the first woman to complete 50 Iron distance triathlons in a calendar year.

Vernon's Shanda Hill is out of the water, and now onto the bike.

The ultra-athlete completed part one of the Taiwan Ultra Triathlon, a 38 km swim in just over 21 hours.

"She experienced some motion sickness during the swim, which slowed her down," said her crew in a Facebook post. "But she stayed steady and got it done and is focused on the next stage."

Now, Hill must conquer the 1,800 km bike ride, which will be followed by 422 km of running.

If completed, Hill would become the first woman in history to finish 50 Iron distance triathlons in a single calendar year.

You can follow her progress live here.