Vernon News

RetroMania proves to be a hit in Vernon

What's old is new again

All things old were new again at the inaugural RetroMania event Saturday.

Brought to Vernon by Vernon Comic Con mastermind, Peter Kaz, RetroMania featured all manner of nostalgic items ranging from classic pinball machines to toys and everything in between.

Dozens of vendors set up on the recreation complex for the one-day event that attracted hundreds of people.

“I always had an idea for a vintage event or a retro event, so I came up with RetroMania and the rest is history,” Kaz said.

There were some newer items at the event, but those were greatly outnumbered by old items.

One vendor was selling classic – and well played with – wrestling figures from the 1980s and '90, another had a table full of old super heroes while another had original Star Wars toys, but one of the most popular items of the day was vinyl records.

“People really love vinyl. Vinyl is really doing well,” Kaz said. “There's also a Pokemon explosion, people love their Pokemon and there is a lot of antique toys people are looking for.”

And based on the success of this year's event, Kaz is already thinking about next year's event that he says will be “even bigger.”