Aberdeen Road remains closed from Venables Drive to Selkirk Drive in Coldstream
Aberdeen Road still closed
Due to unexpected delays in the construction processes on the Aberdeen Sanitary Sewer Project in Coldstream, Aberdeen Road remains closed from Venables Drive to Selkirk Drive.
There is no access to Aberdeen Road from Middleton Drive and only local traffic is permitted between Sarsons Road and Aberdeen Road on Middleton Drive.
In a press release, the District of Coldstream said the contractor, Chapman Industries, is monitoring the weather and co-ordinating with the paving contractor to complete paving as soon as possible so that Aberdeen Road may be reopened to thru traffic.
There is no thru traffic on Aberdeen Road to or from Highway 6. All thru traffic is detoured via Middleton Drive, Sarsons Road or Kalamalka Road.
Questions related to construction, such as schedule and traffic management, should be directed to Chapman Industries – 250-549-2907 (office) or 250-550-6563 (site supervisor).
