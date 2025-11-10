Vernon News

City names new council committees for 2026

New council committees

New Vernon council committee appointments have been appointed for 2026.

Council will officially appoint the members at the upcoming Monday, Nov. 10 meeting.

Some appointed positions can be made by the mayor, while others are appointed by a majority vote of council.

The 2026 liaison positions appointed by the mayor are:

Arts Council of North Okanagan – Coun. Teresa Durning, Alternate – Coun. Brian Quiring

Downtown Vernon Association – Quiring, Alternate – Coun. Kelly Fehr

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Advocacy Committee – Coun. Kari Gares, Alternate – Coun. Akbal Mund

Vernon Okanagan Inspired Community Events Society (VOICE) – Durning

Vernon Winter Carnival – Mund

Vernon Seniors Action Network – Coun. Brian Guy

O’Keefe Ranch and Historical Society – Mayor Victor Cumming, Alternate – Coun. Quiring

Ribbons of Green Trail Society – Cumming

Funtastic Sports Society – Gares

Council appointed positions by a majority vote:

Okanagan Regional Library Board- Gares, alternate Guy

Municipal Insurance Association of BC- Gares, alternate Fehr

Regional District of North Okanagan Board (assigned weighted voted)- Cumming (five votes), Gares (five votes), Quiring (four votes), Guy (four votes)

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee- Durning, Guy, Cumming.

Advisory Planning Committee- Cumming, alternate Mund

Okanagan Indian Band and City of Vernon Working Group- Cumming, Mund, alternate Guy

Regional Growth Management Advisory Committee- Gares, Alternate Mund

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee- Durning, Quiring, alternate Gares

Tourism Commission- Cumming, alternate Durning

Climate Action Advisory Committee- Guy, alternate Cumming

Economic Development Advisory Committee- Cumming, Quiring, alternate Mund

Biosolids Advisory Committee- Fehr, Guy, alternate Cumming

To view the full list of appointments, click here.