City names new council committees for 2026
New Vernon council committee appointments have been appointed for 2026.
Council will officially appoint the members at the upcoming Monday, Nov. 10 meeting.
Some appointed positions can be made by the mayor, while others are appointed by a majority vote of council.
The 2026 liaison positions appointed by the mayor are:
- Arts Council of North Okanagan – Coun. Teresa Durning, Alternate – Coun. Brian Quiring
- Downtown Vernon Association – Quiring, Alternate – Coun. Kelly Fehr
- Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Advocacy Committee – Coun. Kari Gares, Alternate – Coun. Akbal Mund
- Vernon Okanagan Inspired Community Events Society (VOICE) – Durning
- Vernon Winter Carnival – Mund
- Vernon Seniors Action Network – Coun. Brian Guy
- O’Keefe Ranch and Historical Society – Mayor Victor Cumming, Alternate – Coun. Quiring
- Ribbons of Green Trail Society – Cumming
- Funtastic Sports Society – Gares
Council appointed positions by a majority vote:
- Okanagan Regional Library Board- Gares, alternate Guy
- Municipal Insurance Association of BC- Gares, alternate Fehr
- Regional District of North Okanagan Board (assigned weighted voted)- Cumming (five votes), Gares (five votes), Quiring (four votes), Guy (four votes)
- Greater Vernon Advisory Committee- Durning, Guy, Cumming.
- Advisory Planning Committee- Cumming, alternate Mund
- Okanagan Indian Band and City of Vernon Working Group- Cumming, Mund, alternate Guy
- Regional Growth Management Advisory Committee- Gares, Alternate Mund
- Affordable Housing Advisory Committee- Durning, Quiring, alternate Gares
- Tourism Commission- Cumming, alternate Durning
- Climate Action Advisory Committee- Guy, alternate Cumming
- Economic Development Advisory Committee- Cumming, Quiring, alternate Mund
- Biosolids Advisory Committee- Fehr, Guy, alternate Cumming
To view the full list of appointments, click here.
