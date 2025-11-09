Vernon News

Vernon man still pressing for Larry Kwong induction in the Canadian Hockey Hall of Fame

Pushing for Hockey HOF

Photo: Contributed Vernon's Larry Kwong was the first player of Asian decent to play in the NHL.

Chad Soon is still pushing to have Larry Kwong inducted into the Canada Hockey Hall of Fame.

And there is a growing number of people who think the honour is long past due.

Kwong smashed through the National Hockey League colour barrier in March 1948 when the Vernon man became the first player of Asian decent to play in the NHL.

Born in Vernon in 1923, Kwong was the second youngest of 15 children. His father, Ng Shu Kwong, immigrated to Canada from China in 1884, eventually setting up a store in Vernon called the Kwong Hing Lung Grocery.

Like many young boys, Kwon grew up listening to hockey games on the radio. His passion for the sport was obvious even from a young age, and two of his older brothers, Jack and Jimmy, encouraged Larry to start playing hockey.

When Kwong was 16, he joined his first hockey team, the Vernon Hydrophones. His natural talent gained him instant attention, and his career took off from there.

This is not to say that he did not face significant racial barriers along the way.

In 1942, he was invited to the training camp of the Chicago Black Hawks, but the Canadian government never processed the paperwork that would allow him to leave and return to Canada.

However, he pressed on and in 1946 he was signed to the New York Rangers minor league team, the New York Rovers.

And on March 13, 1948, Kwong stepped onto the ice to play for the New York Rangers.

Kwong played 16 seasons in North American senior and minor leagues, which included being named MVP of the Quebec League.

He later moved to Europe, where he played and coached for more than a decade and is credited with growing the game in Switzerland.

Soon said while in Europe, Kwong was “widely regarded as one of the best players outside of the NHL.” Europe also provided Kwong a chance to be play hockey without the racial barriers he faced in North America.

“Over there it wasn't questioned, he was just regarded as the best hockey player they had ever seen and he just happened to be Chinese,” Soon said, adding Kwong was not able to achieve his full potential in the NHL because of his race.

Soon has also written a book about Kwong, The Longest Shot, that is helping to raise awareness of the barrier-breaking player.

In March, Soon once again will seek a nomination for Kwong into the Canadian Hockey HOF.

Soon is also trying to get Kwong into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame.

“The Canadian Sports Hall of Fame actually has a trail blazer category and I really think they take into account the context of some of these historic players,” said Soon.

“I really feel it is just a matter of time before he gets in. We're not going to give up, we are just going to keep putting his name forward.”

Soon started an online petition a few years ago to get Kwong into the HOF, and so far has collected more than 12,000 names, which he said shows the amount of support there is for Kwong to receive the honour.

To sign the petition, click here.