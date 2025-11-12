Vernon News

Vernon's annual John Christmas light tour seeking bright homes

Photo: John Christmas Light Tour Facebook The annual John Christmas Light Tour is back for 2025.

One of the North Okanagan’s brightest traditions is returning this holiday season, and organizers are looking for dazzling homes to join in.

The John Christmas Light Tour will be back for 2025, with organizer John Christmas selecting 20 homes in Vernon, five in Coldstream, and five in Armstrong to feature.

Homeowners interested in participating can email [email protected]

The self-guided tour runs throughout December, with details available at johnchristmaseveryday.com/2025-christmas-light-tour.

All proceeds from the tour support the North Okanagan Neurological Association (NONA), which assists families with children’s developmental needs.

Since partnering in 2021, the tour has raised more than $108,000 for the organization.

NONA will also be offering a shop local campaign and an online silent auction, running from Dec. 1-8.

A community holiday BBQ and photos with Santa event will also be available on Friday, Dec. 5 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the NONA parking lot (2802 34 Street). Families can enjoy photos with Santa, a BBQ by donation, hot chocolate, goodie bags and more.

“It’s wonderful to see so many homeowners, local businesses, and community members coming together once again to make the season brighter for the children and families we support,” said Alicia Ponich, executive director of NONA. “This kind of generosity truly makes a difference, it helps us continue providing the programs and services that mean so much to local families.”